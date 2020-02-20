Cleckheaton take a break before crunch clash with third placed Driffield

Cleckheaton will have a week to recover from their set back in the north east last Saturday when they take a break from league action.

They return with a crunch clash when Driffield visit Moorend on February 29 in what will be a massive game for both teams (kick off 2.15pm).

Cleckheaton remain second in the North One East table but Driffield reduced the arrears to just two points after they overcame Bradford and Bingley 27-15 and know victory on Saturday week will see them overtake their promotion rivals.

Moortown are now just a point behind Driffield and three behind Cleckheaton after they picked up an eighth win of the campaign when defeating basement boys Huddersfield YMCA 49-0.

York have extended their lead at the top as they bounced back from defeat at Moorend with a 31-14 victory over Scarborough.

They are now 10 points clear of Cleck with the top four sides all having seven matches remaining.

Morley are back in fifth place but are not yet out of the promotion race after their game against Malton and Norton was postponed last week and victory in that rearranged fixture would close the gap on the promotion contenders.

Although it was a below par performance from Cleckheaton away to Durham City last week, they were left to rue not taking their opportunities after dominating the first half when they could easily have been out of sight by half-time.

Victory for Durham has provided their hopes of avoiding relegation with a real shot in the arm as they are just two points behind Pocklington.

With Huddersfield YMCA already relegated and second-bottom West Hartlepool now 22 points behind Durham, it appears the final relegation spot will be between City, Pocklington, Percy Park and Bradford & Bingley.

Cleckheaton visit Morley on March 7 for what could be another key fixture before they host Pocklington and then travel to Malton and Norton.

Cleck’s final three games of the season are at home to Bradford & Bingley, away to Kendal before ending with a trip to Scarborough on April 18.