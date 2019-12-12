Cleckheaton target festive cheer when Kendal visit Moorend

There promises to be plenty of festive cheer at Moorend on Saturday as Cleckheaton RU sign off 2019 with a home clash against Kendal.

The traditional pre-match lunch takes place, which has become a popular event in the local sporting calendar, and Cleckheaton have moved the kick off back to 3pm to allow members, sponsors and supporters extra time to enjoy the occasion.

When the action commences, Cleckheaton will be aiming to maintain pressure on the front runners in North One East and build on last week’s hard-fought 18-12 derby success at Bradford and Bingley.

Tries from Ollie Depledge, James Marshall and Mikey Hayward, together with a Dale Breakwelll penalty goal, were enough to see Cleckheaton leave Wagon Lane with the derby bragging rights.

That win leaves Thiu Barnard’s men fifth in the table after 12 matches, but they are just seven points off new leaders Morley.

Kendal arrive at Moorend lying 10th and are just a point outside the relegation zone.

They have won two and lost four of their games on the road this time, while Cleckheaton boast a fine home record having won five out of six, with their only set back at Moorend coming against Morley last month.