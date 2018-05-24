Cricket clubs bid to cash in on Bank Holiday fixtures

Scholes will be aiming to cash in on a Bank Holiday double header in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League with two cracking games over a busy weekend.

Promoted Scholes welcome champions Hanging Heaton to New Popplewell Lane on Saturday before they make the short trip to Cleckheaton for a tasty derby encounter on Monday.

Scholes have made an encouraging start to life in the top flight with two wins and two defeats from their opening four games.

Indian overseas player Aditya Waghmore scored 87 in Scholes’ recent win over Bradford and Bingley and they will need him to be on form again on Saturday against the champions.

Cleckheaton go into the weekend joint second-bottom on 37 points with Townville, but their own overseas player Kyme Tahirkel is in fine form having registered back to back centuries.

Tahirkel will target a hat-trick of league centuries when the Moorenders visit Lightcliffe on Saturday before hosting neighbours Scholes in the second part of their double weekend.

Sam Gatenby has also shown impressive form since switching from Cleckheaton to Scholes, who are captained by another former Moorend man in James Stansfield.

Woodlands have climbed into fourth place, six points behind joint leaders Hanging Heaton and New Farnley, having won their last three games.

Their latest success came against Methley last week when Liam Collins top scored with 69 before Muhammad Bilal (4-56) and Elliott Richardson (3-44) shone with the ball to complete a 38-run victory.

Woodlands kick off the weekend with a trip to Bradford and Bingley, who picked up their first win of the season against Cleckheaton last week, and then entertain Lightcliffe on Monday.

East Bierley are having a torrid time of things having lost their opening four matches of the season and are already 24 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Bierley return to Methley on Saturday hoping for better fortunes than in Tuesday’s Twenty20 Cup first round game which saw them suffer a heavy defeat.

Bierley then welcome Bradford and Bingley to South View Road on Monday as they look to get off the mark.

Hartshead Moor look for their first win in Championship One on Saturday when they entertain Ossett, while Gomersal bid to bounce back from defeat last week at Baildon.