Bradford League: Last ball drama as Cleckheaton’s game with Hanging Heaton ends in a tie

Cleckheaton's Amir Hussain, who so nearly won the game for his side against Hanging Heaton.

In a nailbiting finish at Moorend the home side needed eight from the last over to pass Hanging Heaton’s score of 213 and saw Amir Hussain (31no) take seven from James Byrne’s first five deliveries.

But with just a single required from Byrne’s final ball, last man Andrew Deegan was run out trying to secure it.

Hussain and opener Kris Ward (36) were the top scorers for Cleckheaton, while Callum Geldart (69) and skipper Ben Kohler-Cadmore (47) led the run scoring for Heaton, helping them to recover after they had slipped to 24-3.

Former Scotland and Yorkshire seamer Iain Wardlaw did most to restrict the Heaton batsmen as he took 6-78.

Cleckheaton dropped into the bottom two after losing by seven wickets to Wrenthorpe on Monday.

Overseas player Khalil Khan made an unbeaten 63 as Wrenthorpe, who were second from bottom, overhauled Cleckheaton’s 182.

Skipper Michael Nicholson (74) and Nick Lindley (33) were Cleckheaton’s top scorers.

Hanging Heaton also suffered a hangover from their derby game on Saturday as they were blown away to lose by nine wickets to Bradford & Bingley.

Their decision to bat first did not pan out as they were all out for 122 with only Geldart (32) making much of an impression.

Charlie Davy (49no) and Arjum Ramkumar (32no) ensured Bradford & Bingley secured a win which saw Hanging Heaton drop to seventh.

Batley remain stuck at the bottom after defeats to Farsley and Morley.

In the first of the games, they were all out for 123 to lose by five wickets to Morley. Mohammed Bhoola (36no) top scored.

A better batting effort followed against Farsley, but Batley fell 51 runs short of their opponents’ 263-5 when making 212-7 in their reply. Abdul Wahid contributed 36, Bhoola 33 and Saqif Ridwan 31no.

Division One leaders Birstall inflicted a first defeat of the season on promotion rivals Gomersal as they cruised to an eight-wicket win.

Former Gomersal opening bowler James Russell led the way with a miserly 4-6 from his 12 overs spell as his old club were skittled out for 59.

Spinner Josh Haynes (3-11) was the other key wicket taker as only Adam Greenwood (28) resisted for long.

Gomersal’s total of 59 was not the lowest score in the division as Hartshead Moor were bowled out for just 46 when Lightcliffe secured their first win of the season and climbed out of the relegation places with their 10-wicket success.

Jonathan Whiteoak was their star bowler with 6-28.

East Bierley’s unbeaten start to the season came to a halt as they went down by 139 runs to Bankfoot after being bowled out for 79. Only opener Sam Gatenby (33) offered much resistance.

Bankfoot posted a 218-9 total in a game reduced to a 35 overs contest with Jack Hebden taking 4-45 and Danny Cross 3-48.

Scholes were soon in trouble in their Division Two match with Hopton Mills as they lost their first three wickets with just one run on the board.

They also slipped to 13-5 before Sikander Mahmood (30) saw them to their eventual score of 97.

Umar Abbas (4-24) and Michael Carroll (4-20) did the damage while Sohail Hussain (38no) guided Hopton Mills to an eight-wicket win.

An unbroken third wicket stand of 127 between Raqeeb Younis (63no) and Imran Mirza (49no) helped leaders Jer Lane to capitalise on bowling out bottom side Spen Victoria for 137.

Overseas player Cosmond Walters (4-15) and Mohammed Jamal (3-61) were the pick of Jer Lane’s bowlers while Aneeq Hamdani top scored with 26 for Spen.

Defeat was hard on Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s Abdullah Qureshi who scored 112no batting at number nine in their Division Three game with Adwalton.

He smashed 11 sixes and seven fours and was joined in an eighth wicket stand of 109 by Asad Ejaz (32). Kanhu Pattnayak made 35 and followed up with 4-58, but Adwalton were able to overhaul Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s 261-8 to win by two wickets.

Mohammad Hassan claimed 4-21 as Crossbank Methodists comfortably beat Altofts.

Joel Barnett (26no) brought Crossbank home as they passed their opponents’ poor 68 all out to win with seven wickets in hand.

Liversedge were all out for 138 as they went down by 76 runs to Brighouse.