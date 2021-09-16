Bradford League: Marsden’s last day heroics cannot save Hartshead Moor from drop

Five wickets: Hartshead Moor's Dave McCallum.

Despite a terrific final day victory over fourth-placed Birstall, the Gordon Rigg Bradford League season ended in disappointment for Hartshead Moor as they were relegated from Division One.

Young pace bowler Josh Marsden did his best to keep the side up as he claimed 5-39 as Birstall were dismissed for 140 then went on to top score with the bat as Moor secured a four-wicket success.

Coming in at 61-6, Marsden proceeded to smash the ball to all parts, hitting seven sixes and three fours in an unbeaten 29-ball knock of 64.

He combined with Alex Kennedy (28no) to see Moor over the line, but results elsewhere meant they still finished bottom of the table.

It was a disappointing ending to a season that had promised much for Birstall. Their best performers were James Russell (5-41) with the ball and Matt Dyson (52) and Rishi Limbechaya (31) with the bat.

Hartshead skipper Dave McCallum was also in good form with the ball, taking 5-33.

Gomersal were relieved to collect enough bonus points from their 68-run defeat by champions Ossett to finish two above the relegation spots.

They kept Ossett to 234-9 as Richard Wear took 4-44, but were then restricted to 166-7 in reply, Adam Greenwood (32no), Andy Gorrod (27) and Jonathan Boynton (27) top scoring.

East Bierley signed off with a 57-run defeat to Pudsey Congs and ended in eighth spot.

Despite 38 from Daniel Cross and 30 by Jack Hebden they were all out for 127 in reply to 184-8.

Hopton Mills were pipped for promotion by East Ardsley in Division Two despite a big 179-run win over Wakefield St Michael’s in their last game.

Opener Chris Scott sent them on the way to victory with a superb knock of 131, which included 19 fours and three sixes.

With chief support coming from Gary Senior (45) and Sohail Hussain (30), Mills made 307-8 then bowled St Michael’s out for 128 with Ashley Mackereth taking 3-59 and Umar Abbas (3-35).

Already relegated Spen Victoria and Scholes both lost their last matches.

Spen went down by 106 runs to Yeadon as they were kept to 198-7 in reply to 304-3.

Muhammad Ullah (76) and skipper Bilal Ejaz (67) combined for a 121-run opening stand, but their team-mates could not build on their fine start.

Scholes collapsed from 41-1 to 77 all out as they lost by nine wickets to Sandal. Joshua Cresswell-Kellett (25) top scored.

Crossbank Methodists finished in fourth place in Division Three despite suffering a disappointing nine-wicket defeat against Liversedge in their final match of the campaign.

They were bowled out for 100 with James Lunn (6-34) doing most of the damage and only Christian Duncan making much of a batting impact with 42.

Eighth place finishers Liversedge eased home in their reply with Asad Mahmood making 54no and Alex Willis 34.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow have finished ninth and ended their campaign on a disappointing note with a heavy 156-run loss to Brighouse.

Samuel Beacham claimed 3-56 and there were two wickets each for Waqas Asaad and Paul Cooper, but Brighouse’s 236-9 total proved more than enough with