Bradford League: McCallum in good form as Hartshead Moor boost survival hopes

Hanging Heaton v Townville cricket Hanging Heaton's Ben Kohler-Cadmore

Iqbal Khan (39) and Dave McCallum (36no) brought them home after they had restricted their opponents to 134-9.

McCallum also bowled well to take 3-44 with second from bottom Moor now within two points of Gomersal just above them.

Gomersal went down by nine wickets to Undercliffe despite posting a more than healthy 229-6 score.

Andy Gorrod led their run making with a superb unbeaten knock of 116 while Adam Greenwood hit 55.

Birstall and East Bierley lost ground on the top two after defeats to them.

Third-placed Birstall went down by 160 runs to Bankfoot, who piled up a big 273-9 score despite 3-45 from Juned Delair and 3-37 for Brad Lay.

Bierley posted a 239 score with Matthew West smashing eight sixes in a knock of 104, but Ossett chased the runs down to win with four wickets to spare.

Hanging Heaton were less successful as they lost by four wickets to Premier Division title challengers Townville.

They looked in with a shout of victory when an unbeaten 82 from James Byrne that included six sixes and nine fours helped them to post a 203-8 score. Skipper Ben Kohler-Cadmore also hit 58.

But Townville showed why they are enjoying a fine season as they chased down the runs to win with 4.1 overs left despite 3-37 from David Stiff.

Batley remain at the bottom of the Premier after a 39-run defeat at home to Pudsey St Lawrence.

Despite the efforts of Zafar Gafoor (4-40), Pudsey were able to make 219 before Batley were all out for 180 with Mohammed Bhoola hitting 48no and Adnan Mahmood 45.

Cleckheaton were unable to push on from a good start as they lost to Bradford & Bingley who were able to recover from 25-3 to make 221.

Harvey Booth (6-68) bowled well, but Cleckheaton’s batsmen could not do so well, all out for 167 with Toby Booth (34) and Amir Hussain (30) top scoring.

Hopton Mills ran into a man in a hurry in their Division Two match against leaders Jer Lane.

Farakh Hussain powered the table toppers to a 96-run win with some big hitting in an incredible 39-ball century.

He reached his 100 with the game only 10.4 overs old and when he was finally out for 108 he had hit 14 sixes and five fours which meant that all but four of his runs had come in boundaries.

Although Soheil Hussain (4-39) and Ashley Mackereth (3-29) were able to slow the scoring rate, Ibrar Younis (43no) and Amaan Ishaq (33) managed to take the Jer Lane score to 253.

Hopton Mills struggled against the opening attack of Osama Ahmad (6-49) and Amjid Khan (3-17) as they slumped to 66-8.

Michael Carroll battled on, scoring 59, but Mills were all out for 157.

Bottom side Spen Victoria could not prevent Northowram Fields from moving into second place with an eight-wicket success.

Kyle Welsh sealed Fields’ victory with an unbeaten 106 as they passed Spen’s 221-9 for the loss of just two wickets.

Muhammad Ullah (56) and Amjad Tariq (47no) were top scorers for Spen, who must have had hopes of a shock win at the half way point.

In Division Three, Crossbank Methodists made promotion challengers Great Preston work hard for their eight-run win.

But despite bowling Preston out for 137 with Imran Patel taking 5-36 and Muhammad Shah 4-39, Crossbank were then dismissed for 129, Tyler Woodhouse (26) top scoring.

Adam Clarke (5-44) helped Liversedge to bowl out Windhill & Daisy Hill for 90 as they secured a commanding 153-run win.

Asad Mahmood (67), Mathew Gibson (64) and Shoaib Rehman (38) helped Liversedge to make 243-7.

Gildersome & Farnley Hill continued their good recent form with a six-wicket success against Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Rian Hoey (43) and Tom Lindsay (36) helped them chase down their opponents’ score of 164.