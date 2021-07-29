Danny Glover is last ball hero as Hanging Heaton retain T20 crown

Hanging Heaton top scorer Callum Geldart.

The T20 competition final was played at New Farnley and saw Heaton hold their nerve to win with a one-wicket margin to take the trophy for the fourth time in five seasons.

Woodlands will wonder how they lost the game after Scott Richardson (5-31) took three wickets in the 19th over to leave Heaton needing 13 runs to win from the last over with two wickets in hand.

However, with the pressure cranked up, Muhammad Bilal crucially bowled two no balls which resulted in free hits. Ghulam Hussain was run out from the second of the no balls, but last man Josh Wheatley scrambled a single before Glover hit his second four of the over to spark joyous Hanging Heaton celebrations as they passed the Woodlands score of 204-3.

Callum Geldart had given Heaton a chance of winning the run chase with a superb 92 from 51 balls that included seven sixes and seven fours while James Byrne also chipped in with 33 and Callum Bethel 22.