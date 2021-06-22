Local schools invited to show their pride in new Supercharged Cheers competition

Northern Superchargers star Adil Rashid

Do you know some noisy schoolchildren? Now is their time to shine!

The Northern Superchargers, the team representing the region in brand new cricket competition, The Hundred, is giving schools the opportunity to showcase their local passion.

Schools and their students are invited to submit a video of their ‘Supercharged Cheers’, with the loudest and most enthusiastic school winning the grand prize.

Headingley Test hero Ben Stokes has signed for the Superchargers

The winning school will have the amazing opportunity to host The Hundred’s trophy at their school for a special assembly, with guest appearances from two Northern Superchargers superstars from the men’s and women’s teams. On top of that, the winners will earn themselves a host of brand new cricket kit and equipment to enjoy.

The competition comes ahead of the launch for cricket’s most exciting new 100-ball tournament, involving eight men's and women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales.

The Northern Superchargers team represents the Leeds and wider Yorkshire area, with key players like world-cup winning hero Ben Stokes, master spin bowler Adil Rashid and powerful batter Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Think your school can be the loudest? To enter, email your school’s submission to [email protected] along with the name of your school and key contact.