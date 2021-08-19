Schmulian and Bilal lead Woodlands to big victory in Bradford Premier League

Woodlands' Brad Schmulian on his way to a century against Methley. Picture: John Clifton

An outstanding batting performance laid the platform for an impressive 222-run win over a Methley team that had beaten title rivals Townville the previous week.

New Zealander Brad Schmulian led the way with an unbeaten 113, hitting 17 fours and a six, while Muhammad Bilal smashed 95 from 40 balls, with nine sixes and seven fours.

Methley were all out for 115 in their reply as their batsmen had no answer to the off spin of Kez Ahmed (7-32).

Woodlands' Sam Frankland looks to score runs on the leg side as he goes on to make 29. Picture: John Clifton

Cleckheaton were drawn closer to the relegation zone after they lost by three wickets to third from bottom Wrenthorpe.

Despite decent efforts from Harvey Booth (46no), Charitha Kumarasinghe (43) and Kris Ward (40), Cleckheaton were all out for 185 after choosing to bat.

Wrenthorpe were reduced to 45-4 in their reply, but recovered to win although Booth took 3-35, Iain Wardlaw 2-67 and Andrew Deegan 2-58.

Batley remain second from bottom after going down to a three-wicket defeat to Farsley.

Woodlands' Tim Jackson, who hit 36 in Woodlands' win over Methley. Picture: John Clifton

Batting first, they were kept to 184-9 with Roheil Hussain making 34 and Kasir Maroof 31.

In reply, Farsley were restricted by Zafar Gohar (2-67) and Muhammad Hafeez (2-37), but got home with eight balls to spare.

Callum Geldart hit 12 fours and two sixes in a knock of 122 to help Hanging Heaton to a 279 score and a 59-run win at Bradford & Bingley.

Gary Fellows (74) shared in a third wicket stand of 149 with Geldart while Callum Bethel contributed 37. Bradford & Bingley were all out for 220 as Bethel picked up 3-87.

Gomersal were unable to prevent Division One leaders Ossett from securing another win.

With Marcus Walmsley taking 6-31 Gomersal collapsed from 85-1 to 150 all out, despite 60 from Liam Fletcher and 27 by Jonathan Boynton, and went on to lose by nine wickets.

Birstall moved level with Carlton in third place after beating bottom of the table Hartshead Moor by 33 runs.

Skipper Nick Kaye (87no), Josh Haynes (38), George Woodcock (37no) and Eric Austin (32) helped Birstall to post a score of 262-6.

Hartshead Moor had a good go at chasing down the runs with Craig Field (65), Iqbal Khan (53) and Alex Kennedy (33) at least guaranteeing maximum batting points for their side although they fell short, ending on 229-9.

Alex Drake (4-48) and Haynes (3-64) were the pick of the Birstall bowlers while Nicholas Johnson and Alex Kennedy earlier took two wickets each for Moor.

East Bierley could not turn their recent fortunes around as they lost by 32 runs to Pudsey Congs.

They were bowled out for 141 with Danny Cross (44) and Matthew West (32) top scoring.

Pudsey had made 173-9 as Ben Walter took 3-26 and Addison Holland 2-44.

A day later there was more disappointment for East Bierley as they were well beaten, by 148 runs by a Lightcliffe side battling to avoid relegation.

Although Cross took 3-82 and Jack Hebden 3-55, Lightcliffe were able to post a 233-8 score.

Bierley were all out for 85 in reply with only Samuel Gatenby (30) making much of an impression.

Bottom team Scholes were second best against Division Two leaders Jer Lane on Sunday.

With overseas player Cosmond Walters hitting nine sixes and seven fours in an unbeaten 103, Jer Lane madce 284-6 and went on to win by 186 runs.

Scholes skipper Josh Fell finished with 3-36, but his team were bowled out for 98 with Fell (24) also top scoring.

Second-placed Hopton Mills piled up 330-7 on their way to a 261-run win over Wakefield St Michael’s.

It was a team effort to post the big score with Sohail Hussain (65), Gary Senior (52), Conor Heywood (51 off 20 balls), Chris Scott (43) and Michael Carroll (36no) leading the way.

St Michael's were quickly reduced to 14-5 and went on to be all out for 69 with Carroll (5-37) and Umar Abbas (3-31) doing the damage.

Bottom team Spen Victoria lost their last seven wickets for just 24 runs as they were bowled out for 91 by Yeadon and lost by 10 wickets.

Bilal Ejaz top scored with 29 while former Spen player Jonny Barton smashed an unbeaten 48 for Yeadon.

A fourth wicket stand of 120 between Samar Farooq (85) and Will Atkin (73no) was supported by Alex Willis (57) as Liversedge made 259-4 in their 114-run win over Crossbank Methodists in Division Three.

Arshad Jan took 2-60 and followed up by making 46, but his Crossbank team were bowled out for 145, Asad Mahmood taking 3-16.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were dismissed for 133 as they lost by 143 runs to Brighouse.

Defeat was tough on Kanhu Pattnayak, who hit 13 fours in an unbeaten 62, but the only support of note came from Fahad Imam, with 23.