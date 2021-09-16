Woodlands set for Headingley return after thrilling win earns play-offs final spot

Woodlands' Brad Schmulian.

A two-wicket victory over the Yorkshire Southern Premier League champions booked a place in the final to be staged at Emerald Headingley with Woodlands now looking to go one better than in 2019 when they were narrowly beaten by Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Start time is 10.30am with admission free and seating in the East Stand.

Woodlands’ place in the final looked in jeopardy when they saw wickets go down in their bid to chase down their opponents’ 165, but New Zealander Brad Schmulian was once again their hero as he played a crucial knock to hold the innings together and get the team over the line.

After being reduced to 51-4 then 112-8 Woodlands were staring at defeat before Schmulian found a partner in Kez Ahmed who could stick around.

Together they added 54 in an unbroken ninth wicket stand that saw the team home for their two-wicket win.

Schmulian ended not out on 62 while Ahmed was still there on 29 as the match ended.

Woodlands’ heroics were not just in the batting department as they did a good job in the field to restrict a strong Appleby Frodingham batting line-up to 165.

Muhammad Bilal (3-42) and Ahmed (3-48) led the wicket taking while Chris Brice did well to keep a lid on the scoring with 2-34 from 15 overs and Elliot Richardson delivered a decent opening spell of 1-5 from five overs.