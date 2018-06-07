Crossbank cash in after commanding success

Crossbank Methodists are up to fifth place in the Allrounder Bradford League Conference after they earned a commanding 128-run win over Rodley last Saturday.

Crossbank are three points behind Azaad but someway adrift of a leading trio of Jer Lane, Adwalton and Oulton, who have opened a gap at the top.

James Lord hit a six and 13 fours on his way to a fine knock of 72 which helped propel Crossbank Methodists to 191.

Imran Mayet (42) also made an important contribution against a bowling attack led by David Myers Charles (5-42).

Rodley’s batting crumbled as Paul Sauer (3-12) and Adam Holroyd (3-22) helped wrap up their innings for 63.

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow are second-bottom after they suffered a fourth defeat of the season against East Leeds.

Only Usman Qureshi (35) made any impression as Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were bowled out for 132 after Tom Chapman put in a fine effort with the ball by picking up 6-49.

Jacob Naylor’s 41 guided East Leeds towards their target as Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s best bowler was Javed Iqbal (3-14).

New boys Jer Lane are three points clear of Adwalton at the top after they recorded an emphatic 177-run win over bottom side Windhill and Daisy Hill.

Adwalton edged a two-wicket win against Gildersome & Farnley Hill, while Oulton beat Azaad by 43 runs.