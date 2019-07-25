Crossbank feel force of Australian Freeman

Crossbank Methodists felt the force of Australian Tyson Freeman as they slipped to a five wicket defeat at the hands of Bradford League Conference promotion chasers Great Preston last Saturday.

Freeman took 3-27 as Crossbank were bowled out for 173 with teenage batsman Rizwan Abed (46) top scoring.

Freeman followed up by making 78 in the successful run chase as Great Preston stay second, 17 points behind Sandal with a game in hand, with Crossbank remaining second-bottom just above Heckmondwike and Carlinghow.

Sandal eased to a six-wicket win over Oulton, who were dismissed for 108 as Ryan Bishop-Perrett claimed 3-31 despite Jonathan Henshaw (43) top scoring.

Danny Riley (35) and Ian Shuttleworth (30no) eased Sandal to victory.

Brighouse were rolled over for just 46 as they crashed to a 182-run defeat against East Leeds.

Ben Wilkinson (5-22) and Will Storey (3-23) took the bowling honours, while the East Leeds total of 228 was thanks to contributions from Tom Chapman (92) and Dean Atkinson (52) as Mohammed Altaf took 6-49 on a miserable afternoon for Brighouse.

Rodley are up to fourth after a six-wicket win over Windhill & Daisy Hill.

Lachlan Roache (75) and George Hammond (36no) helped them overhaul Windhill’s score of 155 after Daniel Hill took 5-44.