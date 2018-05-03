Crossbank stun Cawthorne in Heavy Woollen Cup shock

Crossbank Methodists produced the shock of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup first round last Sunday as they defeated Cawthorne by 35 runs.

In reality, Drakes Huddersfield League Premier Division side Cawthorne play four tiers above Crossbank but the minnows bridged the gap with a stunning display.

Crossbank were asked to bat first on a wet wicket but had James Coulbourne in fine form as he made 65, while Jimmy Abbott (29no) and James Lord (26) supported as the visitors posted 148-8.

Abbott followed up his effort with the bat by claiming 3-17 in reply, while Adam Holroyd (2-18), Paul Sauer (2-21) and Louie Bentley (2-26) chipped in with two wickets apiece as Cawthorne were dismissed for 113.

Crossbank have been rewarded with a home tie against Bradford Premier League side Methley in the second round.

Cup holders Woodlands are safely through after a seven wicket win over Kirkburton.

Luke Williamson (54no) and Alex Scholefield (42no) top scored as the Huddersfield League side made 187-3.

Captain Tim Jackson led the reply with a quickfire 117 and was well supported by wicketkeeper Greg Finn (46no) as Kirkburton’s total was passed with 18.2 overs to spare.

Hanging Heaton eased into the second round after beating Rastrick inside 17 overs.

Paceman David Stiff took 5-8, while new signings Josh Holling (2-2) and Aqsad Ali (2-0) chipped in as Rastrick were dismissed for 28 in 13.3 overs.

Stiff then smashed an unbeaten 22 from nine balls as Hanging Heaton secured a 10-wicket win in just 3.2 overs.

East Bierley could only field seven men against Wrenthorpe and suffered a 248-run defeat.

Wrens opener Jonathan Sleightholme led the way with 110, while Luke Patel (87), Sam Wrigglesworth (48) and James Glynn (33) helped their side to 307-5 before East Bierley were dismissed for just 59 in reply.

Scholes bowed out as they lost by seven wickets to Methley.

Adal Islam took 3-35 and Ben Waite (3-23) as Scholes were bowled out for 118.

Islam followed up with an unbeaten 66 as Methley cruised to their target.

Morley showed good form as they defeated another Huddersfield League side, Barkisland, by 76 runs.

Opener James McNichol (89), Richard Jubb (69) and Richard Thomas (34) helped Morley to 248-7 before Barkisland were bowled out for 172 as captain Oliver Halliday took 4-35 despite the efforts of Matthew Weston, who top scored with 70.

Gomersal were all out for 98 as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Huddersfield League side Scholes.

Huddersfield League champions Hoylandswaine, beaten finalists for the past three season, eased to a 10-wicket win over Skelmanthorpe, while 2016 winners New Farnley beat Buttershaw St Paul’s by 196 runs.

Second round draw (ties scheduled for Sunday May 13): Spen Victoria or Whitley Hall v Treeton or Wakefield Thornes, Woodlands v Townville, Scholes (HL) v Shepley, Wrenthorpe v Morley, Crossbank Meths v Methley, Hanging Heaton v Ossett or Altofts, Hoylandswaine v Moorlands, Birstall v New Farnley.