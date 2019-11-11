Danny Ratcliffe is appointed new Thornhill Trojans head coach

Thornhill Trojans have apppointed Danny Ratcliffe as head coach for their National Conference team next season.

Ratcliffe was the club captain who has had to retire due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the Trojans Heavy Woollen Jim Brown Cup Final victory over Batley Boys.

He was the NCL player of the year in 2018 and has played professionally for Wakefield Trinity, Dewsbury Rams, York City Knights and Hunslet.

Thornhill A will be coached by Thomas Codman and Jason Milner.

Thornhill Awards

A team most improved player: Liam Morley

A team supporters player of the year: Josh Clough

A team players player of the year: Josh Gearey

A team player of the year: Will Poching

Ged Brentnall Award: James Scott (Under-11s)

Rod Brook award: Stuart Robson & Dale Griffiths

Dave Schofield Award (forward of the year): Casey Johnson

Stanley Gath Award: Anthony Broadhead

John Bragg Award: Pauline Ratcliffe

Outstanding Service awards: Danny Ratcliffe, James Ratcliffe, Jake Ratcliffe

Roy Harrison Club person of the year: James McHendry

First team Most Improved Player: Josh Riley

First Team Coach’s Special Award: Luke Haigh

First Team Supporters Player of the Year: Casey Johnson

First Team Players Player of the Year: Casey Johnson

First Team Player of the Year: Casey Johnson