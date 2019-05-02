Davis bags four tries in fine Batley Boys success

Batley Boys stretched their impressive recent unbeaten run to six matches last Saturday when they overcome Heworth 42-24 in National Conference Division Three.

The Boys recovered from 10-0 down early on to maintain their fine form and having lost their opening two matches, Batley have now won five and drawn one of their last six.

Gav Davis (pictured above) led the way for the Boys, scoring four tries, Adam Bingham contributed a try and seven goals, with Josh Knowles and Aaron James also crossing.

Heworth posted tries by James Morland, James Gill, Liam Watling and, in the final quarter, a brace for Tim Waqadou, while George Elliott improved two scores.

Victory leaves the Boys sixth in the table but just a point behind five clubs who are joint top.

The Boys entertain Leigh East on Saturday with their opponents sitting top of the table on points difference having suffered a surprise 30-16 defeat at home to lowly Salford City Roosters last Saturday.