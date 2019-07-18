Defeat sees Moorlands lose ground in Premiership race

It was a disappointing afternoon for Mirfield’s three sides in the Drakes Huddersfield League, with the trio all slipping to defeats last Saturday.

Moorlands lost ground in their challenge for the Premiership title when they suffered defeat to Heavy Woollen Cup finalists Shepley.

Moorlands were left to rue their decision to bat first when they were bowled out for 75 in 34.4 overs.

Danny Glover led the way 4-29, while Nasir Jamal, Edward Booth and Nadim Hussain picked up two wickets each.

Moorlands had Shepley 30-3 in reply with Darrell Sykes (2-31) and Andrew Walker (1-30) the wicket takers.

However, an unbroken 46-run fourth-wicket stand between Max Joice (26no) and Hasnat Yousaf (21no) steered Shepley to victory in 19.1 overs.

Defeat leaves Moorlands a point behind second placed Scholes but they are now 14 adrift of league leaders Hoylandswaine.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers slipped to fourth in the Championship following a 61-run defeat to Marsden.

The home side posted 197-9 with Danny Clee (41no), Max Berry (30) and Chris Coleman (32) leading the way.

Marsden had been reduced to 75-5 at one stage as Dan Broadbent claimed 3-57, with Naz Hussain, Tom Fretwell and Nick Sharp picking up two wickets each.

Michael Padgett led the Parish reply with 41, while Sharp (23) and Muhammad Ali (21no) supported but they were bowled out for 136 as Alex Lategan picked up 5-34 with support from Sajad Ali (3-35).

Parish are nine points behind leaders Rastrick, who they face this Saturday.

Mirfield all-rounder Deron Greaves could consider himself unfortunate to end up on the losing side against Upperthong.

Greaves smashed 129, including 12 fours and eight sixes, from just 112 balls and shared a 141-run second-wicket stand with Naseer Saudagar (41) as Mirfield were bowled out for 245.

Saudagar claimed 3-42 in reply but Upperthong reached a rain revised target of 205 to win by two wickets.