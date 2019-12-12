Dewsbury and Batley Referee’s Society celebrate another successful year

Dewsbury and Batley Rugby League Referees’ Society president, Paul Spivey, reported on yet another extremely successful year with members appointed to all levels of the game.

These included officials appointed at international level, Challenge Cup, Super League, amateur internationals, RL Conference and National Conference League, Yorkshire Men’s League, Pennine League, National Youth League, Yorkshire Junior League and Heavy Woollen Cup finals at all levels.

Elected to serve for another 12 months were Paul Spivey (president), Colin Child (vice president), Colin Child (secretary), John Haigh (treasurer), Jayden Covell-Wood (appointments officer) plus a development team of Liam Rush, Brandon Robinson and Paul Spivey.

Guest speaker on the night, League Express reporter Matthew Shaw handed out the annual society awards.

Award Winners

Joshua Oldroyd - Junior Referee of the Year Trophy.

Ryam Mitchell - Rex Milner Trophy (Most improved Referee of the Year).

Michael Mannifield - Referee of The Year Trophy

Jayden Covell-Wood - the Len Thompson Trophy (Clubman of the Year)

Any aspiring referees who would like to join the thriving Dewsbury and Batley society would be welcome to attend their next meeting.

It will be held at Old Bank WMC in Mirfield on Monday January 27 2020, starting at 7.30pm.