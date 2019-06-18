Dewsbury Celtic and Batley Boys seal wins to maintain promotion challenge

Dewsbury Celtic and Batley Boys maintained their promotion challenges in National Conference Division Three with victories last Saturday.

Celtic are third, a point behind joint leaders Woolston Rovers and Hunslet Warriors, after a 38-6 victory over Eastmoor Dragons.

Jamaine Akaidere was sent off for punching after 52 minutes but Celtic had already established a 26-0 lead by then.

The home side’s win was further tarnished when Joe Walters was sent off two minutes from time for running in.

Danny Thomas led the way with a hat-trick and there were further tries from Billy Yarrow, Nathan Waring, Anthony Dunford and Will Copley, five of which George Senior improved.

Robbie Powell replied with the Dragons consolation try converted by Danny Johnson.

Batley Boys fought back from 20-12 down with eight minutes left to win 24-20 at Millom.

Adam Bingham gave the Boys hope with a late try which he improved, while Ryan Crossley won it when he crossed in the closing seconds and Bingham added his fourth goal.

Gav Davis and Luke Sheridan had crossed earlier for Batley but Millom appeared on course for victory after tries from Dom O’Brien and Noah Robinson, with Adam Kelly landing both conversions together with four penalties.

The local rivals meet this Wednesday night in another key fixture.

Dewsbury Moor were unable to build on their superb win over Division One leaders Pilkington Recs the previous week as they suffered a 28-16 defeat at Stanningley.

Moor never recovered from falling 12-0 behind in the opening quarter as Stanningley registered converted tries by Tyler Hart and Liam Copland.

Aiden Ineson scored a try and kicked two goals for Moor, with further touchdowns from Archie Bruce and Connor Vickers.

But Stanningley sealed victory with further tries by Stephen Welton, Copland – who also landed four goals – and Eddie Crossland.

Moor remain bottom of the table, three points behind Saddleworth Rangers and they host Normanton Knights on Saturday.