Dewsbury Celtic and Batley Boys warm up for derby with impressive wins

Batley Boys and Dewsbury Celtic warmed up for Saturday’s mouthwatering National Conference League Division Three derby in Crow Nest Park with impressive victories last week.

The sides go into the clash separated by a single point with Celtic one of three sides level at the top of the table and Batley Boys in fourth.

Batley Boys earned a terrific 25-10 victory over previous leaders Leigh East as they recorded a sixth win from their opening nine matches and stretched their unbeaten run to seven in the process.

East Leigh opened the scoring with a Lewis Else try which Adam Holland improved but the Boys stormed back in style to take control.

Josh Knowles crossed for a brace of tries, while the impressive Adam Bingham grabbed a try, and landed four goals and a drop goal, with Matt Sheridan posting their other touchdown.

Leigh grabbed a late consolation try through James Noon but it wasn’t enough

Celtic are level at the top with Woolston Rovers and Hunslet Warriors following a 16-14 success at Drighlington.

Danny Thomas continued his fine run of form by scoring two tries, with Tom Bottomley also touching down and George Senior kicking two goals.

Rhys Micklethwaite and Joe Bownass replied with tries for the hosts, with Michael Sanderson adding a conversion.

Drighlington scored the last points of the game with an unconverted try on 50 minutes from Dan Sanderson but Celtic held on for victory.

Woolston are the new leaders after crushing Gateshead 82-6 with Hunslet Warriors second on points difference after notching a fourth successive win with a 16-8 win over visitors Waterhead Warriors.

Dewsbury Moor produced a superb second half fight back but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 34-26 defeat at Normanton Knights and they are still searching for their first win in Division One.

Moor trailed 34-4 shortly after half-time with Archie Bruce scoring their opening try.

They stormed back as George Croisdale bagged a brace, Bradley Adams and Ashley Roddy also crossed and Aiden Ineson landed three goals.

However, Normanton held on for victory, which leaves Moor bottom of the table.

Liam Taylor led the way for the Knights with a hat-trick, while Jonathan Hodgson crossed for two tries with Lee Hammond and Clark Thompson also touching down three of which Connor Taylor improved

The Maroons, who are a point behind Saddleworth Rangers and five adrift of third-bottom Myton Warriors, will look to end their seven match losing run when they entertain seventh placed Skirlaugh this Saturday.