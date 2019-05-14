Dewsbury Celtic celebrate Conference derby victory over Batley Boys

Dewsbury Celtic earned the derby bragging rights as they recorded an impressive 26-10 victory over Batley Boys in Crow Nest Park last Saturday.

Victory keeps Celtic joint top of National Conference Division Three, level on 16 points with Woolston Rovers and Hunslet Warriors, while the Boys are three points behind in fifth place.

The Boys went into the game on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run but it was Celtic who made a quick start as they raced into a 10-0 lead in as many minutes.

Paul Foulstone bagged a brace for Celtic and Pat Foulstone contributed a try and three goals.

Billy Yarrow and James Walker also crossed for the home side.

Adam Bingham replied with a try and goal for the Boys, with Jack Bestwick also crossing but they were unable to prevent defeat.

Celtic will aim to maintain their impressive form when they entertain Gateshead Storm on Saturday, while Batley Boys bid to bounce back at home to Waterhead Warriors, who are one place and one point above them.

Waterhead earned a 34-12 victory over Drighlington last week thanks to a Terry Fitzgerald brace and tries by Scott Owen, Tom Houraghan, Matthew Holland, Ross Crawford and Martin Sarsfield.