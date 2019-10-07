Dewsbury Celtic celebrate promotion after play-off final success over Heworth

Dewsbury Celtic celebrated winning promotion to National Conference League Division Two last Saturday as they earned an impressive 30-16 victory away to Heworth in the play-off final.

Celtic — who overcame neighbours Batley Boys in the semi-final — join fellow promoted sides Woolston and Hunslet Warriors in Division Two next season, when they can also look forward to derby clashes with Dewsbury Moor.

Heworth enjoyed a bright start to the final and were 10-0 up after 22 minutes following a try and a conversion by George Elliott and a James Morland touchdown.

Celtic managed to reduce the arrears before half-time when Paul Foulstone crossed for a 37th minute try, with George Senior adding the extras.

Celtic made an excellent start to the second half as they began to take control of the game.

Foulstone claimed his second try a couple of minutes after the re-start and James Akaidere followed suit just three minutes later as Celtic went ahead.

Celtic continued to dominate and Senior adding another touchdown on 53 minutes before Akaidere grabbed his second try to complete a five-try blitz in just 19 minutes.

Heworth reduced the arrears to 28-16 on the hour, Elliott converting Billy Sturdy’s score, while Celtic lost Tom Bottomley to the sin-bin at the same time for kicking.

The visitors were not to be denied, sealing their triumph when Senior kicked a penalty 12 minutes from time for his fifth goal with the final whistle sparking celebrations among the players and large travelling support.

Featherstone Lions won the Division One play-off final, and promotion to the top flight, with a 23-10 victory over Stanningley in the first part of a double header played at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium.

West Hull won the Premier Division Grand Final, defeating Thatto Heath Crusaders 18-14 in golden point extra time.