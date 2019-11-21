Dewsbury Celtic coach Sheridan appointed new assistant to Diskin at Oldham

Brendan Sheridan has been appointed as assistant coach to Oldham’s new boss Matt Diskin on a one-year contract.

Sheridan has been head coach with Dewsbury Celtic for the past two years, guiding them to promotion from National Conference Division Three via the play-offs.

Sheridan is the younger brother of Castleford Tigers assistant coach Ryan, who began playing with Dewsbury Moor aged five.

He had spells in the professional game with Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs, while also having a stint with local amateur side Birstall Victoria.

Sheridan guided Celtic to a fourth-place finish in Conference Division Three before steering them to play-off victories over local rivals Batley Boys and away to Heworth.

He also led Celtic’s recent tour to Australia and former Bulldogs coach Diskin believes the time is right to see him step into professional coaching.

Diskin said: “Brendan has done a fantastic job at Celtic. He deserves a chance in the pro game and I’m really pleased for him.

“We went through an intense interview process because I was conscious of the fact that I had known him a long time and I didn’t want to fall into the trap of appointing him just because I knew him.

“The trust was always there but I wanted to do things right and that meant putting him through an intense interview.

“He showed great attention to detail. I’m sure he will be a great member of staff whom I will lean on heavily.

“He is steeped in the local rugby league scene in Dewsbury and he’ll be able to use his experience and contacts in the amateur game to pick out lads who want it and who just need and deserve a chance.”

Sheridan added: “I’ve been involved in the local scene for the past 12 years, ever since my playing days came to an end.

“Matt sent me a video of an Oldham game and asked me to identify aspects of the performance in which improvements could be made on attack and defence.

“All my hard work in the amateur game over 12 years is now paying off and I can’t wait to get started.”