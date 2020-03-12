Dewsbury Celtic earn opening win under new coach Heaton

Billy Yarrow was among the try scorers as Dewsbury Celtic overcame Barrow Island.
Dewsbury Celtic began their National Conference Division Two campaign in style as they swept to a 42-14 victory over Barrow Island in Crow Nest Park.

It proved the perfect start to Paul Heaton’s reign as Celtic coach after he replaced Oldham-bound Brendan Sheridan during the close season.

Celtic won the Division Three play-offs last season to earn promotion under Sheridan and they showed their intentions to be contenders again this time.

The sides were level at 10-10 after 26 minutes, with Barrow scoring tries by Adam Jackson and Ade Wright – one of which Sam Jones converted – but the visitors could only muster a Josh Banham effort thereafter.

Celtic prevailed through a Nathan Waring brace, a try and five goals by Ben Heaton, and further touchdowns for Will Copley, Danny Lee, Danny Thomas, Billy Yarrow and Harry Copley.

Celtic face a second successive home game on Saturday when they host Bradford Dudley Hill in a battle of two unbeaten sides.

Dudley Hill began with a 40-10 victory over 14-man Crosfields last week.

Crosfields were level at 10-10 midway through the first half courtesy of an Alex Clutterbuck brace and a Jack Reid conversion before falling away.

Aiden Batey helped himself to a hat-trick for Dudley Hill, Martin Southwell bagged a brace, and there were touchdowns for Andy Walker, Daniel Lee and Elliott Cousins, with Simon Sewell contributing four goals.