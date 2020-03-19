Dewsbury Celtic seal victory over Dudley Hill in ill-tempered clash

Dewsbury Celtic recorded a second successive win in National Conference Division Two as they defeated Bradford Dudley Hill 26-10 in an ill tempered clash at Crow Nest Park.

Celtic led 16-0 after 19 minutes through a try and two goals by Charlie Heaton, plus further touchdowns by Pat Foulstone and Harry Copley.

Dudley Hill bounced back with tries by Elliott Cousins and Damian Smith, with Cousins adding a conversion, but Celtic stayed out of sight with Foulstone’s second score and a Nathan Waring effort, plus Heaton’s third goal.

Celtic’s Paul Foulstone, together with the visitors’ Danny Lee, were sent off midway through the first half for allegedly running in and punching.

Joe Walton of the hosts and the Hill’s Anthony Huby were also sin-binned in that ill-tempered spell.

Celtic’s victory followed an opening 42-14 success at home to Barrow Island and they sit top of the table with Normanton Knights the only other side to have won their two opening fixtures, although Wigan St Judes have only played one game as they defeated Beverley 18-14 in their opening game last week.

Celtic were due to visit Hunslet Warriors on Saturday before the RFL announced that all matches — including those involving Community Clubs — are postponed until further notice.