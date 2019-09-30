Dewsbury Celtic secure place in play-off final with derby win

Dewsbury Celtic booked their place in the National Conference Division Three play-off final thanks to a comfortable victory over Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Boys last Saturday.

Celtic will now target promotion when they travel to Heworth in this week’s final.

Batley made a bright start in Crow Nest Park when Owen West put them ahead with a third-minute try.

However, that was to prove the only score for the Boys as hosts Celtic had the better of subsequent exchanges in a 36-4 triumph.

George Senior had a fine game for the green and whites as he scored a try and kicked six goals.

Ethan Ferry, Drew Judge-Clark, Danny Thomas, Nathan Waring and Paul Foulstone also raced over in a dominant Celtic performance.

Batley’s cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Josh Whitehead for alleged foul and abusive language while they also had Matt Sheridan sin-binned for use of the knee, with Ryan Crossley receiving a yellow card for dissent.

Celtic look set to be well supported in Saturday’s final at Heworth and have laid on a coach to take fans to the game.

The cost is £10 per person and supporters are asked to meet at Dewsbury Irish Nash at noon.

Seats can be booked by calling Michelle on 07920 023669 and can be paid for in the Nash on Thursday or Friday night.

The prize at stake is the right to join Woolston Rovers and Hunslet Warriors in Division Two next season and should be a tightly fought contest after the sides ended the regular campaign level on 38 points and won their respective home games when they previously met.

Celtic won 22-12 in Crow Nest Park back in April, with Heworth winning 24-4 in June.

Heworth eased into the final and ensured home advantage with a convincing 68-16 victory over Drighlington.

Heworth were 16-10 ahead midway through the first half and subsequently posted unanswered tries by the 50th minute for Gareth Watson, George Elliott, Liam Jackson and Fergus Chapman to establish an unassailable 26-point lead and end any hopes Drighlington may have harboured of staging a fightback.

Drighlington’s prospects took a further dive when Phil Shotton was red-carded for foul and abusive language, and the hosts registered further tries by Chapman, Jackson, Joe Deighton, Liam Watling, Billy Sturdy and Jake Atkinson.

Dan Cahill grabbed his second try for Drighlington — who also had Ryan Hallas sent off on 76 minutes for dissent.

Mick Sanderson, who had converted Dan Sanderson’s first half try, added the extras.

Fraser West, Elliott and Watling earlier scored for Heworth, with James Morland (four), Atkinson (two), Adam Speck and West adding goals.