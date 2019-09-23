Dewsbury Celtic to host Batley Boys in play-off semi-final derby

Dewsbury Celtic will host Batley Boys in the National Conference Division Three play-off semi-final at Crow Nest Park on Saturday (kick off 2.30pm).

Celtic jumped above the Boys into fourth place after they defeated Hensingham 68-30 in their final game of the regular season last Saturday, while Batley went down 28-6 to Woolston Rovers, who clinched the Division Three title.

It promises to be a cracking game with the sides winning one each of their games in the regular season.

Celtic won 26-10 at home in May but lost 29-22 in the reverse fixture in June.

Celtic secured fourth place thanks to a convincing win over Hensingham.

George Senior led the way with three tries and three goals, while Jermaine Akaidere also crossed for a hat-trick.

Nathan Waring scored twice, with Will Copley, Danny Thomas, Drew Judge-Clarke and Paul Foulstone also crossing, while Charlie Heaton (six) and Dom Senior added the other conversions.

Hensingham posted an Arron Turnbull brace, a try and two goals by Fin Barwise and touchdowns for Luke Charlton and Steve Smith, backed by three Callum Sirkett goals.

Woolston sealed the Division Three title before collecting the trophy from NCL chairman Trevor Hunt following victory over the Boys.

Adam Files bagged a brace in the triumph, Ben Dixon scored a try and kicked four goals, with other touchdowns coming from Josh Bray and Danny Griffiths as defeat condemned Batley to a fifth place finish.

Aaron James replied with Batley’s consolation try and Adam Bingham added the extras.

Rovers’ Josh Sudlow was sin-binned for throwing the ball at an opponent’s head, while the Boys’ Nathan Williams received a yellow card for use of the elbow.

The other semi-final sees Heworth entertaining Drighlington for the right to meet the winners of Celtic and Batley Boys in the final the following week.

Heworth set up a home semi-final thanks to a 54-20 win over Oldham St Annes, while Drighlington secured sixth spot as they defeated Waterhead Warriors 50-18.

Hunslet Warriors, who would have snatched the championship had Woolston lost, beat Millom 46-8 and are promoted as runners-up.