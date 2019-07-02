Dewsbury Celtic U18s lift Heavy Woollen Cup with hard-fought win over Shaw Cross Sharks

Dewsbury Celtic Under-18s defeated Shaw Cross Sharks to win the Heavy Woollen Cup at Dewsbury Moor last Wednesday.

Shaw Cross drew first blood with a close range try from Brad Baines, who also added the conversion, but Celtic his back just before half-time with a try from Jack Kelley, and half back Charlie Heaton added the extras to level matters at the interval.

Celtic began to get on top with a lot of the game being played in the Shaw Cross half and they went ahead thanks to a fabulous effort from Liam Tordoff, who made a 30 yard burst down the touch line for a cracking try out wide but Heaton missed the conversation.

Celtic were reduced to 12 men when they had a player sin binned but they edged 11-6 ahead when Harry Copley kicked a drop goal from close range.

It was an arm wrestle from then on but Celtic finally completed victory when Will Naylor followed up Copley’s kick to score near the posts just before the full time whistle.

The conversion saw Celtic complete a 17-6 win before captain Alex Wightman went up to lift the cup, with praise also going to coach Gareth Connolly.

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-16s won the Douglas Hird Cup, beating Dewsbury Celtic 46-6 at Mount Pleasant last Thursday.

Kia Denvers scored an early converted try for Celtic but the Sharks proved too strong on the night as Arian Woods grabbed a hat-trick and had a fine game with the boot with several conversions.

Oliver Tomlinson, Callam Sykes, Wesley Bruines and Harrison Green were also among the Sharks try scorers.

Shaw Cross celebrated double Heavy Woollen success as their Under-15s won the Malcolm Waring Cup, defeating Dewsbury Moor 32-12 in the final at Batley Bulldogs.

Moor led 12-4 at halt-time thanks to tries from Jack Oldroyd and Lachlan Holmes converted by Miles and Louie Walker, with Shaw Cross replying through Cameron Calcutta.

Shaw Cross cut loose in the second half, with Spencer Peel crossing for a brace, while Josh Rhodes and Toby Calvert among the other try scorers and Oliver Robson kicking the goals.