Dewsbury Celtic youngsters Showcase new training kit thanks to sponsor

Dewsbury Celtic Under-7s have received sponsorship from the Showcase Cinema de Lux in Birstall.

Celtic Under-7s is a mixed team who play in the Yorkshire Junior League and provide an ideal platform for youngsters to get involved in the sport.

This year the Dewsbury Celtic club are celebrating their 140th year and is one of the oldest Irish sports clubs in Yorkshire and the Showcase Cinema chain will be sponsoring the team’s training kits.

Showcase Cinemas will be sponsoring over a dozen local sports teams across the UK, covering sports from football to rugby, athletics to swimming, supporting local communities surrounding its cinema locations.

Mark Barlow, General Manager, Showcase Cinemas UK, said: “We’re aware that many local schools and sports clubs struggle for funding to provide kit and equipment, so we are delighted to announce that we’ll be sponsoring local teams across the country.

“Working with and providing for the local community is extremely important to Showcase and we are excited to sponsor Dewsbury Celtic.

“With rugby league extremely popular in and around Yorkshire, we want to encourage the next generation of young rugby players to develop their sporting talents even further.”

On being sponsored by Showcase Cinemas, Dewsbury Celtic’s Dean Foley said: “I would like to thank Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds for sponsoring the Dewsbury Celtic.

“It’s great to see such an established institution supporting the local community and children’s sports teams.”