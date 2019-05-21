Dewsbury Moor allow lead to slip from grasp in Oulton defeat

Dewsbury Moor let a 10-point lead slip from their grasp as they suffered a 32-26 defeat to Oulton Raiders in National Conference Division One last Saturday.

Moor appeared to be on course for a first win of the season when they led 22-12 five minutes into the second half.

Oulton were also down to 12 men after they had Andy Tillett sin-binned for dissent after the Maroons had registered three tries in an eight-minute spell by Archie Bruce, James Ashton and George Croisdale, each of which Aiden Ineson converted.

Dom Flanagan crossed for Oulton before Tillett returned and although Danny Maun replied for the Moor, the hosts took control and secred victory with tries by Tillett and James Cruickshank.

Josh Murray added his fifth conversion and a penalty to go with his opening try as he finished with a 16 point haul.

Will Milner also crossed for Oulton, while Bradley Adams opened for the visitors.

Moor take a break from the action this week but return with a home clash against Milford on Saturday June 1.

The Maroons have lost their opening nine matches and trail second-bottom Saddleworth by three points.