Dewsbury Moor move off foot of table after terrific win away to Skirlaugh

Dewsbury Moor moved off the foot of National Conference League Division One thanks to a terrific 38-24 victory away to Skirlaugh last Saturday.

It was Moor’s third win in their last four games and the Maroons are now just two points behind third-bottom Normanton Knights, with a game in hand.

Moor trailed 10-0 after just five minutes and were 24-20 behind as the game entered the final quarter but they prevailed as Archie Bruce, Bradley Adams and James Samme crossed for a brace of tries apiece.

John Bownass scored Moor’s other try, while Aidan Ineson capped an excellent away performance by landing five goals.

Skirlaugh were led by a try and four goals by Carl Puckering with further touchdowns for Luke Foster, Nathan Slater and Luke Livingstone.

The Maroons won despite been reduced to 12 men on three occasions as Bruce was sin-binned after 18 minutes, with Adams and Aden Wilkinson also shown yellow cards.

Skirlaugh’s Kane Larvin was sin-binned alongside Wilkinson.

Moor moved off the foot of the table, above Saddleworth Rangers, who lost 46-16 at in-form title-chasers Featherstone Lions.

Moor will look to maintain their impressive form when they travel to Wigan St Patricks on Saturday.

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped to the foot of Division Two after they suffered a 62-0 hammering away to title chasing West Bowling.

Lewis Fraser led the way for Bowling as he grabbed four tries, while there were two touchdowns apiece for Richard Lumb and Brett Greenwood with Max Trueman, Joe Hammond and Ben Heald also crossing and Harry Williams kicking nine goals.

The Sharks were 20-0 adrift before Elliott Richardson (crusher tackle) was sin-binned, while Nathan Wright (professional foul) was yellow-carded in the second half.

The Sharks are a point behind Askam and East Leeds and they face a crucial game in their quest to avoid back-to-back relegations when they entertain second-bottom Askam on Saturday.