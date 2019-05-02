Disappointment for Heckmondwike as game escapes rain but Sandal win

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Sandal in the only Bradford League Conference game to see a positive result last Saturday.

Adnaan Rawat (38) and Umar Qureshi (34) were the pick of the Heckmondwike batsmen but they were dismissed for 183 as Ryan Bishop-Perrett took 5-54.

Matthew Westwood led Sandal’s successful run chase with 92 while Danny Riley hit 42 as they won in 34.2 overs.

It proved a disappointing opening weekend for Heckmondwike, who suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Great Preston on Sunday,

Heckmondwike were dismissed for just 68, with Ahmed Butt (28) top scoring as Callum Jordan ripped through their batting order, claiming seven wickets for just one run in 6.4 eventful overs.

Dan Ranasinghe hit 55 in 38 balls as Great Preston eased to victory inside 11 overs.

Crossbank Methodists had to wait until Sunday to start their campaign but they began with a 107-run defeat to East Leeds.

Gary Bettison smashed 110 and with support from Zahid Tarvas (69) and Daniel Mills (40), Great Preston posted 293-8, with Adam Holroyd (3-50) and Rueben Shuttleworth (3-41) pick of the Crossbank bowlers.

Holroyd smashed seven fours and six sixes in a quickfire 80 in reply but although Imran Patel supported with 37, Crossbank were bowled out for 186.

Opening bowlers Tom Chapman (3-31) and Will Storey (3-23) had helped reduce Crossbank to 29-6 before Holroyd restored some pride.