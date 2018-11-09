Double delight as Norristhorpe sides maintain promotion hopes

Norristhorpe Reserves maintained the pressure on Yorkshire Amateur League Division Four leaders Middleton Park with a 4-2 win away to Dewsbury Rangers Reserves last Saturday.

Victory leaves Norristhorpe a point behind Middleton but they have played two games more, with a number of sides directly below them also having matches in hand.

Norristhorpe made a lively start, with some neat passing and took the lead when Jake Reid curled the ball home.

The visitors doubled their advantage before half-time when Liam Ramsden found Brad Wild to run through and fire home.

Norristhorpe continued to create a host of chances and it was left for man-of-the-match Liam Ramsden to set up Wild’s second and make it 3-0.

Rangers pulled a goal back but Ramsden set up Tom Boocock to restore the three-goal advantage.

Rangers pulled a second goal back when their striker raced through and drilled home but Norristhorpe had done enough to secure a sixth win of the season.

It proved a double success for Norristhorpe as their first team recorded a 4-0 victory over Tingley Athletic and are third in Division Three.

They are two points behind second placed Huddersfield Amateurs and four off leaders New Middleton, who have won their opening seven games.

A number of sides just below Norristhorpe have games in hand but victory over Tingley will boost their hopes of mounting a promotion challenge.

Batelians maintained their 100 per cent start to the season and moved top of Division Five after an 8-3 win away to St Bedes Academy which saw them rack up a sixth straight success.

Rob Bordman led the way with seven goals, taking his tally to 38 in eight matches with Jamie Baulk making up their tally.

Bordman opened the scoring after Jamie Sands did well to win the ball back off a defender and his second came when he lashed home a long range free-kick following a foul on Rob Hiscox.

Sands fed Bordman, who chipped the goalkeeper from the edge of the area for his hat-trick before St Bedes broke the offside trap to pull a goal back.

Another Bordman free-kick hit the crossbar but Baulk slotted home the rebound and White then set up Bordman’s fourth before half-time.

A Bordman shot was judged to have struck a defender’s hand and he stepped up to slot home the resulting penalty.

St Bedes pulled a second goal back but Sands set up Bordman’s sixth and he completed the scoring with a shot which beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

St Bedes deserve credit for battling to the end and they were rewarded with consolation goals from Brad Casserly, Umar Ali and Josh Moon.

West End Park moved up to fifth place after they secured a 4-1 win away to Shire Academics Fourth team

A good game of football was interrupted by a spate of yellow cards, dished out to both sides.

Mylo Hooley came off the bench and led the way with a hat-trick, while Lyndon Wells was West End Park’s other goal scorer as they secured a fourth win of the season, which leaves them four points off joint leaders Batelians and Savile United.