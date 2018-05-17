Duffy’s quickfire century helps Gomersal to victory

Gomersal moved up to second place in the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One thanks to an emphatic 220-run victory over Yeadon last Saturday.

There was little sign of the drama which would unfold when Gomersal slipped to 42-4 early in their innings.

However, a superb fifth wicket partnership of 169 between Joe Duffy and Richard Wear swung the game in Gomersal’s favour.

Duffy smashed 102 from just 85 balls in an innings which included two sixes and 15 fours, while Wear hit 11 fours in his 82.

Jack Seddon, fresh from his rugby union season down the road at Cleckheaton, hammered three sixes and seven fours as he hit 52 from 21 balls and Gomersal closed on 326-7.

Saif Ur-Rehman (3-74) and Paul Machell (3-69) shone on a difficult afternoon for the Yeadon bowlers.

Damon Gormley (39) top scored in reply but Yeadon were bowled out for 106 as Joel Pollard claimed 3-24.

Batley picked up their first win of the season as they beat Pudsey Congs by 69 runs in the battle between the two sides relegated from the Premier Division last season.

Half-centuries by Musa Ahmed (52no) and Naveed Zamurad (51) helped Batley to a total of 219 against Pudsey Congs, whose best bowler was Max Chappell (4-56).

Mushy Rafique (37) and James Ford (31) led the reply but Congs were bowled out for 150 as Muhammad Shahnawaz (3-22) and Zamurad (3-50) bowled Batley to victory.

Hartshead Moor are still searching for their first win after losing by 66 runs to fellow strugglers Bankfoot, who claimed their first success.

Iain Wardlaw took 5-36 as Bankfoot were dismissed for 138, of which Arssaam Malik (46) was the top scorer.

Hartshead’s fragile batting was exposed when Bankfoot captain James Lee (3-24) took out the top order before left-arm spinner Andrew Stothart (5-22) sent them tumbling to 72 all out, despite opener Craig Field carrying his bat through the innings for 27 not out.

Morley are the new Championship One leaders and the only unbeaten side in the division after securing a dramatic one-wicket win over Baildon with one ball to spare.

Previously unbeaten Baildon looked set to stay top when they reduced the visitors to 88-8 in reply to their score of 181, but Morley’s experienced duo of Nathan Bromby and David Nebard battled back superbly.

The ninth-wicket pair turned the game with a stand of 83.

Bromby led the way with an unbeaten 56 while Nebard made 37 before being dismissed with 11 still needed.

Bromby sealed victory by hitting off spinner Simon Bailey for a huge six.

Australian Blair Oakley took 4-29 for the Jenny Laners.

Simon Bailey (39) and Jack Hainsworth (32) earlier shone for Baildon but they faltered against the bowling of Henry Rush (4-25) and Nebard (4-41).

Wrenthorpe’s new-ball pair of Awais Ejaz (5-36) and Jonathan Rudge (5-42) skittled out Ossett for 78 to secure a 138-run win.