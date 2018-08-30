East Bierley and Scholes facing Premier relegation after defeats

East Bierley and Scholes saw their relegation from the Allrounder Bradford Premier League confirmed following defeats last Saturday.

icket defeat at local rivals Cleckheaton and are 51 points behind third-bottom Bradford and Bingley with just two games remaining, while Scholes are bottom of the table following a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Woodlands.

Josh Thurwell picked up 3-53 as East Bierley were reduced to 131-7 when batting first but they were rescued by a fine innings from number nine batsman Taufeeq Ahmed.

He top scored with 64 from 53 balls including nine fours and two sixes which helped Bierley reach 214 all out.

Big-hitting Yorkshire opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore made his first Bradford League century to power Cleckheaton to victory.

He struck seven sixes and 18 fours in a terrific knock of 127 from just 85 balls.

Opener Toby Thorpe made a more sedate 54 during a third-wicket stand of 189 with Kohler-Cadmore as Cleckheaton overhauled the East Bierley total with 13 overs to spare.

Woodlands brushed aside Scholes by nine wickets as spin bowlers Kez Ahmed (5-21) and Chris Brice (5-42) bowled out their weakened opponents for 115.

Woodlands cruised to their target with captain Tim Jackson (57no) and Sam Frankland (44no) sharing an unbroken second-wicket stand of 104.

Farsley edged to a two-wicket win over Bradford and Bingley, who will finish the season third-bottom but are safe from relegation.

The highlight of the Bradford & Bingley innings was a fourth-wicket stand of 117 between Joe Halstead (67) and Kyme Tahirkeli (47) which helped them reach 212-8 with Chris Henry taking 4-57 for Farsley.

Yorkshire’s James Logan was the match winner for Farsley as he made an unbeaten 94 which enabled his side to recover from 135-6 to chase down the total with eight balls to spare.

Logan struck five sixes and eight fours to see Farsley home

Townville captain Connor Harvey produced an impressive bowling display to claim 6-27 as Lightcliffe were bowled out for just 68. Richie Bresnan (4-37) took the remaining wickets.

Opener Jonathan Booth (31) ensured that his side got home for the loss of four wickets despite Suleman Khan picking up 3-45 with his left-arm spin.