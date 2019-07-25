East Bierley, Batley and Hanging Heaton reach Priestley Shield semi-finals

East Bierley, Batley and Hanging Heaton second teams secured safe passages into the Priestley Shield semi-finals last Sunday.

East Bierley set up a last four tie at home to Bradford League Second Teams Premier Division leaders Hanging Heaton on August 4 with a three-wicket win over Morley.

The visitors were led to a total of 223 thanks to a top score of 69 from Gavin Goodlad plus useful contributions by Richard Ferry (39), Ash Daly (36) and Ben Richardson (35).

James Higgins hit an unbeaten century in reply and with Rob Barker (46) and Liam Walsh (31) also chipping in, East Bierley secured victory with almost six overs to spare.

Kashif Talib guided Batley into the semi-finals and a date with New Farnley after he hit a century and took four wickets in an 84-run win over Pudsey Congs.

Talib’s unbeaten 115 included a six and nine fours as he helped Batley to make 249-4.

The all-rounder followed up with 4-13 as Congs were dismissed for 165 as Mark Ferguson was top scorer with 37.

Hanging Heaton avenged the four-wicket defeat they suffered against Woodlands in the league 24 hours earlier as they won by six wickets.

Woodlands were dismissed for 133 as spinner Jamie Baulk picked up 3-28 and was supported by two wickets apiece from James Byrne, Mick Horner and Chris Goodair.

Jak Murphy led the way for Woodlands with 57.

Heaton were reduced to 15-3 in reply before Craig Russell (49no) and Goodair (33) shared a 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket to set up victory.

Hartshead Moor’s Shield hopes were ended at the hands of New Farnley, who will have home advantage in their semi-final against Batley.

Joe Bedford and captain Chris Sowden both scored 51 as New Farnley made 178-8 batting first, with Hartshead’s young opening bowler Marshall Grieve taking 5-22.

Mark Lawson produced the best bowling figures of the day as he took 6-26 and Hartshead were bowled out for 136 despite the determined efforts of Martin Ellis (53) and James Hardcastle (35).