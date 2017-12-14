East Bierley lady golfers celebrate season

East Bierley Golf Club Ladies Section prize winners as they rounded off a successful season with their presentation evening.

The ladies section return to action in the spring when next season’s competitions begin.

Hanging Heaton Golf Club

December Stableford, sponsored by Edmondson IT Services Ltd

Division 1

Winner: Darren Dransfield (handicap 6) 40 points. Second: Paul Ratcliffe (4) 39, Sam Wilcock (6) 38. Third: Barry Thompson (10) 38.

Division Two

Winner: Mark Whittington (handicap 11) 41. Second: Ollie Broadbent (12) 39. Third: James Richardson (12) 37. Fourth: Malcolm Osborne (15) 37.

Division Three

Winner: Phil Godfrey (17) 41. Second: Trevor Armitage (18) 40. Third: Peter Early (20) 40. Fourth: David Floyd (18) 39

There were a total of 90 scores returned