East Bierley target tilt at promotion to Premier Division.

East Bierley are aiming to make a sustained bid for promotion and a quick return to the Bradford Premier League as the campaign enters the second half.

Bierley, relegated from the top flight last season, have won three of their opening 11 matches, while seeing four games abandoned, but they lie fourth in the table and just 13 points behind leaders Bankfoot at the halfway point.

Championship One is definitely proving competitive this season and even Hartshead Moor, back in seventh place, can not be discounted from making a charge for promotion as they are 26 points off the top spot.

East Bierley make the short trip to Gomersal on Saturday looking to maintain pressure on the top three, while Hartshead — boosted by the inclusion of Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan in the last two weeks — entertain Pudsey Congs.

Scholes face a key fixture in their bid to climb off the foot of the table when they travel to second-bottom Wakefield St Michaels.

Woodlands remain unbeaten in the first half of the season and have opened up a 41-point lead at the top of the Premier Division, with Kiwi Brad Schmulian proving a key figure with bat and ball.

They have won eight of their 11 games to beat the weather and host New Farnley on Saturday, when Cleckheaton visit Townville boosted by last week’s thrilling win at Hanging Heaton.