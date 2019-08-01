Fellows guides Hanging Heaton into National T20 quarter-finals

Hanging Heaton will face Sheffield Collegiate in the Vitality ECB National Twenty20 Cup quarter-finals as they bid to secure a place in finals day at Derbyshire CCC for a second successive year.

Last season’s National Champions made the long trip to Teeside based Billingham Synthonia last Sunday, where they overcame North East Premier League T20 champions Burnmoor and Harrogate to reach the last eight.

While torrential rain lashed West Yorkshire, it was fine in the north east, with two semi-finals and a final been staged.

Captain Gary Fellows led the way as he hit half centuries in both victories.

His side defeated Burnmoor by 38 runs and followed up with a convincing 60-run success over Harrogate.

Heaton elected to bat first in against Burnmoor and posted a score of 130-5, with Fellows (63) top scoring.

It looked a par score on the huge Billingham Synthonia ground, with Callum Geldart hitting the only six during the Heaton innings as he made 28.

Excellent bowling saw them restrict Burnmoor to 92-5 in reply with opener Allan Worthy top scoring with 41 from 42 balls.

Opening bowler Josh Holling took 2-18 from four overs, while spinners Callum Bethel (2-18) and Geldart (0-12) conceded just 30 runs from their eight combined overs.

Harrogate won the first semi-final when they defeated hosts Billingham by virtue of losing fewer wickets after their semi-final ended in a tie.

Harrogate made 129-6 and Synthonia scored 129-7.

Hanging Heaton again chose to bat first in the final and were given a great start by Fellows (50) and Ben Kohler Cadmore (39).

Kohler-Cadmore struck five fours and a six on his way to 39, playing his part in a first wicket stand of 70 which set Heaton on course for an impressive total of 165-5.

Joe Fraser struck 25 from 17 balls, including two fours and a six, while Nick Connoly made 21 but it was the innings of Fellows which again proved crucial.

With boundaries at a premium, Fellows helped pressure the Harrogate fielders with some excellent running and his half century came off just 40 balls.

Harrogate never threatened the total as the Hanging Heaton bowlers again kept a tight grip on their innings.

Opener Corrie Keable (40) top scored as Harrogate were restricted to 105-7.

Left-arm spinner Bethel, the only member of the Hanging Heaton side who didn’t feature in last year’s national triumph, completed a good day’s work with 3-23 while paceman David Stiff took 1-10 in four miserly overs.

There was also an excellent catch from Tom Chippendale as he flicked the ball up just inside the boundary to prevent a six and stepped back into play to complete the catch.

Heaton now face Yorkshire ECB Premier League South T20 title winners Sheffield Collegiate at Bennett Lane on Sunday, August 18 with a place in the National Final on September 22 at stake.