Fellows reaches 10,000 run milestone in league cricket

Hanging Heaton captain Gary Fellows became the latest player to pass 10,000 Bradford League runs during his side’s 200-run victory over East Bierley last Saturday.

It was Fellows’ 20th century for the Bennett Lane side and he is closing in on 7,000 runs for the club.

Fellows hit three sixes and nine fours and shared in two century partnerships.

He put on 112 for the first wicket with Nick Connolly (55) and 102 for the second wicket with new signing Ben Kohler-Cadmore (42).

East Bierley have a new-look side but have suffered defeats in both their opening Premier Division matches and were bowled out for just 88 in reply.

Opener Awaise Hussain top scored with 30 but Muhammad Alam Shah (27) was the only other player to offer any other resistance as spinner Aqsad Ali produced the season’s best bowling figures to date of 8-33.

Cleckheaton slipped to a second defeat as they went down by six wickets to Pudsey St Lawrence, who have taken maximum points from their opening two games.

Tayyab Tahir (47) and Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore (33) put on 94 for the third wicket, but once they were parted the Cleckheaton innings fell away as they slipped from 106-2 to 181 all out.

Yorkshire second team all-rounder Jordan Thompson took 6-45 as the Saints bowled out their rivals for 181.

St Lawrence openers Adam Waite (68) and Mark Robertshaw (59) shared a 146-run opening wicket stand to of 146 to put them on course for victory and although spinner Andrew Deegan fought back with fugures of 4-53 it wasn’t enough to prevent a six-wicket defeat.

Farsley and Methley, along with Hanging Heaton, are just one point behind the leaders after recording their second wins.

South African all-rounder Pat Kruger produced a match-winning bowling spell of 6-13 as Farsley bowled out Townville for 67 to secure a 66-run win.

Kruger was backed up by Matthew Lumb (3-20) as Townville’s batting crumbled in reply to Farsley’s 133, a total that owed much to a determined innings of 53 from opener James Logan. Skipper Jack Hughes (4-25)was the pick of Townville’s bowlers.

Methley are enjoying life in the top flight following last season’s promotion and enjoyed a 115-run win over Leightcliffe.

Captain Grant Soames led the way when Methley batted first as he made 97 from 1116 balls including five fours and seven sixes.

Sohail Raz (30) supported as Methley posted 225-8 to secure maximum batting points.

Danyaal Ahmed was the most-successful Lightcliffe bowler with 3-53.

However, it was talented 15-year-old spinner Harry Sullivan who made the key contribution in Methley’s 115-run win at Lightcliffe as he helped bowl his side to victory with figures of 6-38.

Soames followed up his efforts with the bat by claimingh 4-22 as Lightcliffe were bowled out for 110 in 36.2 overs.

Opener Alex Stead (42) was the top scorer for Lightcliffe but lacked any real support and they are bottom of the table.