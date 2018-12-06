Birstall CC close in on Heavy Woollen Championship leaders Mount following emphatic victory

Birstall Cricket Club moved to within two points of Heavy Woollen Sunday League Championship leaders Mount Pleasant following a convincing 7-0 win against lowly Clifton Rangers Reserves last weekend.

Birstall have 23 points from 11 games but Mount Pleasant have two matches in hand ahead of their trip to third placed Snowdon this Sunday.

Gary Foley led the way with a hat-trick, with Kyle Walker (brace), Bradley Richardson and Matthew Barrett also finding the net as Birstall secured a seventh win of the season.

Victory allowed Birstall to move above Snowdon, who drop to third place after Liam McManus, Ben Roach and Ben Sykes all scored as Wire Works won 3-0.

Snowdon also have two games in hand on Birstall and will look to bounce back against the leaders this week.

Victory leaves Wire Works in sixth place and they visit Birstall on Sunday.

Overthorpe Sports Club are up to fourth place after edging out Inter Batley 4-3.

Michael Hutton and Corey Schofield both hit doubles for Overthorpe, who have 18 points from 10 games but are seven drift of Mount.

Muhammed Navsarka (brace) and Aweb Ahmed replied for Inter, who remain second-bottom, four points above Clifton Rangers having played two games more.

Jon MacDonald hit a hat-trick as Battyeford won 4-2 at Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Guy Hollinshead bagged the other as Battyeford consolidated seventh spot, with Clifton replying through Bradley Main and Keelan Town but they lie third-bottom.

Due to County Cup commitments, no Premier Division games took place last Sunday.

Mirfield Town claimed a spot in the next round with a 7-0 win over Siddal Place.

Mount Pleasant upset the odds as they won 5-0 against Premier Division Navigation.

The only other game to survive the weather saw Walkers Hounds win 4-2 at Wrose Bull.

Walkers Hounds are also three points clear at the top of the Premier Division table but second placed Deighton WMC have a game in hand in a keen title race.