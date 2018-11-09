Birstall held to draw and miss chance to close gap on Championship title rivals

There were no games in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division last week due to County Cup commitments so focus fell on the Championship.

Birstall Cricket Club missed the chance to move into second place and close the gap on leaders Mount Pleasant to three points when they were held to a 1-1 draw against Ravenswharfe.

Gary Foley netted for Birstall with Robert Stenhouse replying for Ravenswharfe.

The result leaves Birstall third in the table, five points behind Mount having also now played a game more.

Wire Works enjoyed an 8-1 win over Clifton Rangers Athletic thanks to hat-tricks from Luke Haigh and Jordan McCafferty-Smith with Harvey Preston and Ben Rowland completing the tally.

Battyeford and St Ignatius shared the points in a 1-1 draw, Danny Paris netting for Battyeford and Iza Tunkara replying for the visitors.

Battyeford are eighth in the table with eight points from seven games and they are due to entertain Birstall this Sunday, while St Ignatius are a place behind in ninth.

Inter Batley claimed only their second win of the season as they were 8-3 victors away to bottom side Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Inter now have six points from 10 games, five ahead of Clifton, who have three games in hand.

The Heavy Woollen League will have three representatives in the West Riding Sunday Cup third round.

Cock of the North may have lost all seven Premier Division games this season but they edged out Championship high fliers Snowdon 3-2.

Deighton WMC ran out 10-0 winners at Myrtle Park Reserves and Wellington Westgate progressed with a 4-0 win over AFC Cutsyke.

AFC Chickenley lost 8-1 at Westwood Park and Roberttown Rovers are also out after they went down 6-1 at Leeds City Rovers.

In the West Riding County Trophy second round, Elliot Brooke, Kristian Angus, Michael Hutton and Andy Bates all scored in Overthorpe Sports Club’s 4-4 draw at Bramley Amateurs but they went out after a penalty shoot-out.