Bojang strike enough to see Mirfield Town lift Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup

Mirfield Town won the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup for a second successive season last Wednesday as they defeated Walkers Hounds 1-0 in the final at Ossett Albion.

Gibril Bojang scored the only goal of the game as Mirfield completed the first leg of a potential treble.

Kieran Corley and Owen Smith were denied by the Walkers goalkeeper early on, while Town custodian Jonno Hellings made some terrific saves to keep it level.

Town broke the deadlock before half-time when Bojang made a jinking run and produced a superb left foot strike from outside the area which flew into the top corner.

Town had a glorious chance to double their lead but Michael Rounding shot over with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Walkers forced a host of corner as they attempted to force an equaliser but they were well dealt with by captain Oliver Rounding as Town held on to retain the trophy.

Mirfield followed up their cup final success with a 2-1 win over Wellington Westgate in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division four days later but their hopes of winning the league title suffered a blow with results elsewhere.

Linthwaite moved top for the first time this season after they hammered bottom side Cock of the North 14-1 despite Sam Davidson’s consolation goal.

Linthwaite are level on points with Mirfield but now have a superior goal difference of nine going into the final matches.

Andrew Wojciechowski hit four goals as Clifton Rangers won 5-1 at AFC Chickenley. William Tolley netted the other.

Championship runners-up Birstall Cricket Club suffered a shock 4-3 defeat at Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Johnny Beverley (two) and a Joe Lyttle struck for Birstall but Clifton won through Chris Rouse, Nathan Wood, Luke Briggs and Jack Hewitt.

Kristian Angus bagged four goals as Overthorpe Sports beat Clifton Rangers Reserves 8-2.

Elliot Brooke hit a brace for Overthorpe who also scored through Jason Field and an Andy Bates penalty.

Dominic Harris and Niall St Hilaire scored as Wire Works beat Snowdon 2-1.