Bottomley brace seals Liversedge victory on midweek trip to Bridlington

Liversedge extended their unbeaten run in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division to 11 matches on Tuesday night when they earned a 2-0 victory away to Bridlington Town.

The run stretches back to December 7 and consists of seven wins and four draws, form which has seen the Clayborners climb back into second place in the table.

Staveley Miners earned a 3-1 win over Garforth Town on Tuesday and stay top, five points clear of Sedge having played two games more.

Michael Bottomley’s second half brace was enough to ensure Liversedge left the east coast with all three points.

Bottomley replaced injured James Ghaichem in the 34th minute and both teams cancelled each other out in a goalless first half.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Sedge won possession and broke quickly, with the ball worked to Bottomley, and he produced a neat finish into the bottom corner.

The advantage was doubled when Sedge again broke and Joe Walton crossed, Oliver Fearon dummied and Bottomley was on hand to slot home.

Any hopes Brid had of a comeback were extinguished in the 74th minute when a player was sent off for a cynical tackle on Paul Walker and Liversedge went on to close the game out.

Sedge now face back-to-back home derbies against Albion Sports on Saturday (3pm) and Thackley on Tuesday (7.45pm).