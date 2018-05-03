Brammall Lane cup final would be fitting end to tough season for Liversedge

Liversedge will aim to reach the Northern Counties East League Cup final at Brammall Lane when they face either Handsworth Parramore or Ollerton Town in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

It would be a fitting end to a tough season, which will have seen Liversedge play 14 games in 30 days by the time the league campaign finishes against Albion Sports on Saturday.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men deserve huge credit for battling on in unprecedented circumstances, which has seen them forced to play two games in the space of 24 hours on two separate occasions.

Sedge will be aiming to win the NCE League Cup for the first time since 2006 and there is the added incentive of this season’s final being held at the home of Sheffield United.

Handsworth meet first division outfit Ollerton Town in the quarter-final tonight (Thursday) for the right face Sedge at Clayborn on Tuesday.

The other semi-final is between Bridlington Town and AFC Mansfield next Wednesday, while the final takes place at Brammall Lane on Monday May 21.

Liversedge were due to bein action tonight against local rivals Thackley but the game was postponed late yesterday after their league game away to Bottesford Town on Tuesday was abandoned after 75 minutes due to mounting injuries to Sedge players.