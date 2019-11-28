Bugg’s superb strike sets up fine success for high flying Littletown

Littletown moved up to second place in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division following a 2-1 win over Wortley last Saturday.

A good game was lit up by a spectacular goal from Matthew Bugg, who produced a superb volley from the edge of the area following Tim Clark’s cross, which left the Wortley players mesmerised by the quality.

Leading goal scorer Scott Lightowler doubled the lead with his ninth goal of the season as he cleverly headed the ball over the Wortley goalkeeper.

It was a hard-fought game but Littletown’s quality in front of goal proved the difference.

Two superb saves by Littletown goalkeeper Michael Williams ensured they went into the break 2-0 ahead and although Wortley pulled a goal back through Joe Hudson, the Beck Lane side held on.

Littletown are nine points behind 100 per cent league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors but they do have a game in hand and they will look to maintain the pressure at home to third-bottom Steeton Reserves this Saturday.

It proved an excellent day for Littletown, whose Reserve side earned an impressive 6-2 win away to Ealandians Thirds which extended their lead at the top of Division Three to five points from second placed local rivals Norristhorpe Reserves.

A close game was expected against a side lying third in the table and the visitors led 1-0 at half-time through Callum Brown’s 15th minute strike.

That was increased to 4-0 in the early stages of the second period with Tom Simpson hitting a brilliant hat-trick.

Ealandians bagged two late goals but a rare effort from Matty Thompson plus a further strike from Lewis Boddy ensured Littletown ran out comfortable winners.

West End Park maintained their 100 per cent start in Division Five with an eighth straight victory, although they were given a scare by Shire Academics Fourths.

Second placed Shire went into the clash having won their opening five matches and looked likely to end West End’s winning run as they led 3-0 at the interval after goals from Luke Hawkins, Dave Hesford and Dan McAtee.

Went End Park produced a superb fight back and goals from Lyndon Wells, Carl Kershaw, David Hague, Nathan Clarke and Paul Fryer was enough to secure victory, which leaves them nine points clear at the top.