Captain Jackson returns for Liversedge

LIVERSEDGE HAVE received a triple player boost ahead of Saturday’s Northern Counties East League Premier Division trip to Garforth Town (kick off 3pm).

Captain Tom Jackson is set to return to the side having spent a month away getting married.

Former Huddersfield Town and Rothwell Town player Alfie Raw has returned to the club and is joined in the Liversedge ranks by tough tackling Sam Talbot.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men were hoping to build on Saturday’s hard fought 4-2 win over bottom side Clipstone when they were due to travel to Staveley Miners Welfare last night (Wednesday) but that match was postponed.

Sedge are up to 12th place in the Premier Division table but they are just one win away from moving into the top 10.

Joe Walton scored his 15th goal of the season to open the scoring against a Clipstone side who went into Saturday’s game having lost all 20 league matches this season.

Clipstone stunned Sedge by equalising through Tim Gregory and it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Brandon Kane restored the lead but Clipstone again hit back to level before goals from Bradley Riley and Jake Thompson secured a seventh win of the season.

Sedge will hope with Raw re-joining and Talbot also coming into the squad, they can extend a run that had seen them win three of their last four matches.

Garforth are on a bad run having taken just a point from their last five matches but there have been some positive signs as they have been involved in some high scoring games.

Town have scored nine goals in their last three games, drawing 4-4 with Harrogate Railway Athletic and losing 4-3 at Bottesford Town before last Saturday’s 3-2 reversal at Penistone, when they fought back from 3-0 down early in the second half to almost snatch a draw.

Liversedge are next at home against Staveley on December 16.

n Liversedge have also confirmed details of the sportsman’s evening, which takes place on Friday March 23 at Cleckheaton Sports Club, when former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Steve Crossley is the guest speaker.

Tickets are priced £35 each and are available from David Smith on 07776 368633.