Carr is driving force behind Howden Clough’simpressive win over Thornhill

Howden Clough moved up to second place in Wakefield League Division Two after they defeated Thornhill United 5-2 last Saturday.

Clough had suffered their first defeat of the season when going down 3-1 to Dewsbury Westside the previous week but bounced back in some style with an impressive away performance.

Warren Carr led the way with four goals as Clough maintained the pressure on leaders Pontefract Town, while Shane Thornton was their other scorer to seal victory.

Clough have now won six, drawn one and lost one of their eight matches and are three points behind Pontefract, who maintained their advantage with an impressive 7-1 win away to New Carlton.

Thornhill United had gone into last week’s game on the back of a 2-0 win at Crofton Sports Reserves the previous week but their inconsistent form continues and they have now won five and lost four of their nine matches and lie back in fifth place.

Clough face a key game this Saturday as they entertain third placed Great Preston, who are just three points behind them, while Thornhill travel to Fieldhead Hospital in the Jim Callaghan Cup.

Dewsbury Westside bowed out of the Callaghan Cup last week after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Premier Division side Ryhill.

They lie fourth in the second division table, three points behind Howden Clough, and they will look to put pressure on the front runners when they entertain Garforth WMC this week, while Overthorpe will bid to climb off the foot of the table when they face leaders Pontefract on the back of their impressive West Riding County Trophy win.

On an afternoon when county cup and trophy ties dominated the programme, the only local side featuring in the West Yorkshire League were Hartshead Reserves, who suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Ryan Boden, Joseph Daly, Sam Morrell and Matthew Wood were the Beeston goal scorers as Hartshead slipped to ninth place.