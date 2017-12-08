Clarke and McDaid hit hat-tricks in Chickenley’s County Cup win

AFC CHICKENLEY progressed to the West Riding County Sunday Cup fourth round after a superb 7-1 win over FC Casa.

Tim Clarke and Shaun McDaid both hit hat-tricks, with Blake Dewhirst also on target to see Chickenley into the last 16, where they face a trip to either King Cross or Hope Inn Whites on Sunday January 7.

Walkers Hounds and Clifton Rangers both bowed out, losing against HT Sports and Colton respectively.

Old Bank WMC beat Chapel Allerton 9-1 to reach the West Riding County FA Trophy fourth round thanks to hat-tricks from Michael Rounding, Luke Duncan and Oliver Rounding.

Deighton WMC won 4-1 at Eccleshill Lane but Ravenswhafre lost 3-0 at East End Park, who now host Old Bank in the last 16 on January 7.

Navigation moved four points clear at the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after they thrashed an under strength Birstall Cricket Club 9-1 at The Combs.

Birstall started the game with nine men and although a 10th player arrived soon after kick off, he was subsequently taken off injured and Navigation took full advantage to seal a fourth win of the season.

Rob Johnson hit a hat-trick, Paul Smith and Chris Smith each fired a brace with Patrick Sykes and Dan Stephenson completing the tally.

Jonny Beverley netted the consolation for Birstall, who remain second bottom.

Second placed Linthwaite suffered their first league defeat in two seasons when they lost 2-1 at Mirfield Town.

Defeat leaves Linthwaite four points behind Navigation with three games in hand, while Mirfield are fourth with seven points from four games.

The Championship suffered a loss this week with the resignation of Huddersfield side The Yorkshireman.

They are the third team in as many weeks to withdraw from the league after St John Fisher and Saville Arms folded from the Premier Division.

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club had picked up their first win against The Yorkshireman the previous week but with that removed from the records, they got off the mark again when they earned a 4-1 win away to Wire Works.

That result sees Heaton move out of the relegation zone after Michael Smith fired a brace for the second successive week following his move from Fisher.

Dave Hall bagged a 35-yard screamer and Tom Ramsden completed the scoring.

Battyeford lead Division One by eight points after they earned a 2-1 win over Inter Batley.

Third placed Snowdon enjoyed a 5-2 win at Birstall St Patrick’s, who scored through Matthew Glynn and Adam Swinden.

Wike Horse won 4-2 aganst St Ignatius, who replied through Craig Thomas and Bunn Darboe.