Confident Kevy happy to step up for Liversedge

Liversedge FC's Kevy Tarangadzo.

Walton became an emergency goalkeeper when regular stopper Jordan Porter was sent-off four minutes before half-time and did not concede a goal, even making some excellent saves as Sedge held on to draw 1-1 before going through in a penalty shoot-out.

“I was confident in Joe because I’ve seen him play in the nets before,” said teammate Tarangadzo.

“I’ve played with him for years so I knew he would do it.”

On the game itself, the Sedge back four man commented: “It was very difficult with 10 men, but we’re used to it.

“The lads were well organised and didn’t panic. We showed great character and we dug in and helped each other when needed.”

Tarangadzo was one of the successful penalty takers in the shoot-out and added: “ I knew the lads would be scared when it was me because I’ve never really taken a pen, but I knew I’d score.

“I’m very confident at the minute and I scored a goal last week so I was pretty relaxed taking that pen.

“It was a good win and a good shift from the lads, I’m really proud of them, we stick together and we’ll go again.”

Reward for their battling victory is a plum third qualifying round tie at home to Scarborough Athletic, with the tie set to take place on Saturday, October 30. Liversedge, meanwhile, have confirmed that Josh Grant has left the club to return to Brighouse Town.