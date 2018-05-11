Crackenedge bounce back with win in race for title

Crackenedge bounced back from their defeat to Wakefield League Premier Division leaders Rock Inn as they earned a 3-1 win away to second placed Royston Cross last Saturday.

Crackenedge followed up with a 5-1 win at Halton Moor on Wednesday night to move into second place and close the gap on Rock Inn to four points.

Crackenedge travel to Rock Inn on Saturday in a top of the table showdown.

Rock Inn need only a point to clinch the title in their final game of the season but victory over Crackenedge would leave them needing to win their final game against Royston Cross on May 19 to snatch the crown.

Fox and Hounds earned a 6-5 victory over Pontefract Sports and Social in their final match of the season.

Fox and Hounds lie second, two points above Snydale Ahletic who have two games remaining and lost 3-2 at home to Ryhill in midweek.

Jack Armitage, Claude Dawkins, Connor Gissing, Joseph Hanson, Joel Moore and Tom Ramsden were the goal scorers as Fox and Hounds signed off with a 13th win of the season.

AFC Heckmondwike are three points clear at the top of Division Two with two games remaining.

Heckmondwike defeated New Carlton 5-3 last Saturday as Dom Carr bagged a brace, with Lewis Boddy, Andrew Douglas and Luke Newsome also on target and followed up with a 5-0 win over Overthorpe on Wednesday night.

Waterloo thrashed Thornhill United (Ashley Edmondson) 7-1 last Saturday but Keckmondwike need just four points from Saturday’s game with Dewsbury Westside and next Wednesday’s trip to Howden Clough to be crowned champions.

Jordan Crossland and Jason Field scores as Overthorpe earned a 2-2 draw against AFC Sheaf, while a Jamil Sair brace was not enough to prevent Dewsbury Westside losing 4-2 at home to West End Terriers.